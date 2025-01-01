Children aged 10 and above in Pakistan to get Updated B Forms starting Jan 5

KARACHI – The government of Pakistan introduced advanced security measures for Children’s B Forms to deal with meance of human smuggling.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said B forms, featuring enhanced security measures, will be issued to children aged 10 and above starting this month. The updated forms will include thumb impressions and photographs, aimed at preventing the misuse of children’s identity information.

The new move aims to combat human smuggling, particularly in cases involving fake ID documents used to facilitate illegal travel to Europe and other nations.

The first phase of latest initiative is collecting thumb impressions and pictures from children aged 10 to 18 at NADRA centers, starting January 15. Those who are not adults must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who will need to provide their computerized national identity card and the child’s computerized birth certificate, issued by a union council or town committee.

Furthermore, updated B-forms will be required when applying for passports, and the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports will verify the children’s thumb impressions and photographs against NADRA’s database.