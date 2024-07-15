Search

Sports

PCB returns to 'old model' of central contracts

Web Desk
09:33 PM | 15 Jul, 2024
PCB returns to 'old model' of central contracts
Source: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that it will return to its previous model of granting one-year central contracts to national team players, contingent on their performance.

During a meeting of the board's top officials, it was decided not to cut the players' salaries despite their poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The players' monthly salaries and overall income were under review after the team failed to meet expectations and was eliminated before the Super 8 stage.

In a statement, the board said, "The central contract's tenure will be one year. The players' performance and fitness will be reviewed annually. Inclusion of players in different categories will follow a well-defined process."

The PCB also decided that players' fitness would be evaluated every three months and that participation in domestic cricket would be mandatory.

Currently, Category A players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, receive Rs4.5 million per month. Category B players, such as Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, are paid Rs3 million per month.

Category C players, including Imad Wasim, earn between Rs750,000 and Rs1.5 million per month. Category D players, such as Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, and Saim Ayub, are also paid the same as Category C.

These figures represent only the monthly salaries, as players also earn match fees, win bonuses across all three formats (Test, ODI, T20I), and sponsorship perks.

The current three-year central contracts were awarded last year and took effect from July 1, 2023, after the then-PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf was pressured by players for increased remuneration.

Regarding non-objection certificates (NOCs) and team unity, the PCB stated that a technical process for issuing NOCs to players would be established, granting them permission to play in leagues abroad.

Several top players, including Babar, Naseem, and Rizwan, have recently faced difficulties obtaining NOCs for playing in foreign leagues, which are a significant income source.

"The players will be promoted based on their fitness and performance. There's no place for players who do not fit the criteria. There will also be no compromise on discipline," Naqvi said during the meeting.

Last week, it was revealed that fast bowler Shaheen Afridi had heated arguments with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during Pakistan's tour of England, just before the World Cup.

"There will be a zero-tolerance policy for players who lack discipline. There should be unity and consensus within the team. Players involved in grouping will not be tolerated," Naqvi warned.

The PCB chairman emphasized that players who engage in grouping should face severe consequences and that officials should not consider recommendations for undisciplined players.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

09:33 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

PCB returns to 'old model' of central contracts

03:00 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

13 runs off 1 ball: Indian batter Jaiswal scripts history against ...

01:12 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Spain beat England to clinch record fourth Euro Cup title

12:33 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Argentina overcomes Colombia 1-0 to clinch record 16th Copa America ...

06:06 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

Shaheen Afridi performs Umrah

04:09 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

PCB decides to cut salaries of Babar Azam, others after world cup ...

Sports

09:35 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

India beat Pakistan in World Championship of Legends final

03:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Paris Olympics

11:38 AM | 13 Jul, 2024

Pakistan, India set for epic cricket war in World Championship of ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Petrol, diesel prices increased for next fortnight

Gold & Silver

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open Market Rates - 15 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)       
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65



Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: