PCB returns to 'old model' of central contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that it will return to its previous model of granting one-year central contracts to national team players, contingent on their performance.

During a meeting of the board's top officials, it was decided not to cut the players' salaries despite their poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The players' monthly salaries and overall income were under review after the team failed to meet expectations and was eliminated before the Super 8 stage.

In a statement, the board said, "The central contract's tenure will be one year. The players' performance and fitness will be reviewed annually. Inclusion of players in different categories will follow a well-defined process."

The PCB also decided that players' fitness would be evaluated every three months and that participation in domestic cricket would be mandatory.

Currently, Category A players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, receive Rs4.5 million per month. Category B players, such as Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, are paid Rs3 million per month.

Category C players, including Imad Wasim, earn between Rs750,000 and Rs1.5 million per month. Category D players, such as Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, and Saim Ayub, are also paid the same as Category C.

These figures represent only the monthly salaries, as players also earn match fees, win bonuses across all three formats (Test, ODI, T20I), and sponsorship perks.

The current three-year central contracts were awarded last year and took effect from July 1, 2023, after the then-PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf was pressured by players for increased remuneration.

Regarding non-objection certificates (NOCs) and team unity, the PCB stated that a technical process for issuing NOCs to players would be established, granting them permission to play in leagues abroad.

Several top players, including Babar, Naseem, and Rizwan, have recently faced difficulties obtaining NOCs for playing in foreign leagues, which are a significant income source.

"The players will be promoted based on their fitness and performance. There's no place for players who do not fit the criteria. There will also be no compromise on discipline," Naqvi said during the meeting.

Last week, it was revealed that fast bowler Shaheen Afridi had heated arguments with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during Pakistan's tour of England, just before the World Cup.

"There will be a zero-tolerance policy for players who lack discipline. There should be unity and consensus within the team. Players involved in grouping will not be tolerated," Naqvi warned.

The PCB chairman emphasized that players who engage in grouping should face severe consequences and that officials should not consider recommendations for undisciplined players.