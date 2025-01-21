ICC Champions Trophy faces controversy as BCCI refuses to feature Pakistan’s name on jerseys

DELHI – A new controversy has emerged ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with reports claiming that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declined to include the name of the host country, ‘Pakistan,’ on Team India’s jerseys.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Dubai under a hybrid model.

India had previously refused to travel to Pakistan, leading to the hybrid arrangement, where Pakistan remains the official host, while India’s matches are moved to Dubai.

This recent stance by the BCCI has sparked strong criticism from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), accusing India of politicizing the sport.

“BCCI is bringing politics into cricket,” a PCB official told Indian media. “First, they refused to travel to Pakistan. Now, they don’t want the host nation’s name on their jerseys. This undermines the ICC’s regulations and the spirit of the game.”

Additionally, the BCCI reportedly denied sending captain Rohit Sharma to Pakistan for the captains’ meeting and the opening ceremony, further escalating tensions.

Cricket fans and analysts have expressed their disappointment over the issue, arguing that it detracts from the core purpose of the sport. The PCB has called on the ICC to step in and enforce tournament protocols, warning that such actions could set a dangerous precedent for future events.

Meanwhile, the ICC has unveiled the official logo for the 2025 Champions Trophy.