Israeli army chief resigns over Oct 7 failure

Israel’s military chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, resigned on Tuesday, taking responsibility for the military’s shortcomings during the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.

In his resignation letter, Halevi acknowledged his role in the military’s failures, stating, “I am stepping down because I accept responsibility for the events of October 7.” Despite his departure, he emphasized ongoing “significant successes” within the military but admitted that “not all war objectives have been achieved.”

He outlined the army’s continued efforts to dismantle Hamas, secure the release of hostages, and facilitate the return of Israelis displaced by the violence. Major General Yaron Finkelman, head of the southern military command overseeing Gaza, also tendered his resignation.

The resignations follow a ceasefire with Hamas after 15 months of war, which began with the deadliest attack in Israel’s history. On October 7, thousands of Hamas fighters infiltrated southern Israel from Gaza, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages, according to Israeli reports.

In response, Israeli strikes have devastated Gaza, resulting in over 47,000 Palestinian fatalities, according to health authorities in the region. Halevi plans to leave his position on March 6, pledging to finalize investigations into the October 7 events and bolster the army’s readiness.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

