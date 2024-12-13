Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PCB appoints Aqib Javed as interim red-ball coach after Gillespie’s exit

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Aqib Javed as interim red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team following the resignation of red-ball head-coach Jason Gillespie.

Aqib’s first assignment as red-ball head-coach will be the two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing all-format tour. The first Test is scheduled at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from 26 to 30 December. The second Test will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from 3 to 7 January.

The Pakistan men’s side are currently in South Africa featuring in a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

The development comes after Jason Gillespie tendered resignation as Test coach ahead of South Africa series after tension with PCB heightened for not extending the contract of his assistant Tim Nielsen.

The board’s relations with foreign coaches have worsened, with Jason Gillespie’s resign prematurely, following the footsteps of Gary Kirsten.

It is noteworthy that PCB recently parted ways with High-Performance Test Coach Tim Nielsen, opting not to extend his contract for the Test series against South Africa.

Nielsen, brought in by Gillespie, had been appointed to the Test team in August.

