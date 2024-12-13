Naimal Khawar terms family planning essential after marriage

KARACHI – Pakistani star Naimal Khawar has said family planning is essential after marriage to spend a good lift.

In an interview, the Verna starlet said she has started focusing all her attention on her family. She revealed that marrying Hamza Ali Abbasi at a young age and then the birth of Mustafa was not part of any specific plan, adding that she just liked children.

She added that after marriage, the decision to prioritise family has had a significant impact on her personal identity. She even forgot to pursue her passion for painting.

The Mahgul actress further said that family planning is essential after marriage, which is why Hamza and she decided that he would continue working in the entertainment industry, while she would manage the responsibilities at home.

She called Hamza a very supportive husband, adding that the relationship between parents has a deep impact on their children. “When a child sees their parents fighting, it leaves a negative impression on their mind,” she added.