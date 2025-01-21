Gold extends gains in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices registered gains for second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising global rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold rice increased by Rs300 to close at Rs283,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs257, with new rate settling at Rs242,798.

The yellow metal witnessed slight gains in international market where per ounce price surged by $3 to reach $2,711 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,372 per tola and Rs2,890 per 10-gram in local market.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs500 to settle at Rs282,900. Similarly, the prices of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs429 to reach Rs242,541.