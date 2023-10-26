  

Search

Lifestyle

'Jo Tu Na Mila' crosses 100 million streams on Spotify, Asim Azhar releases special version

Noor Fatima
09:42 AM | 26 Oct, 2023
Asim Azhar
Source: Asim Azhar (Instagram)

Acclaimed Pakistani music sensation Asim Azhar's popular song Jo Tu Na Mila has crossed a new milestone, solidifying him among the icons of the music industry.

The popular song received more than 100 million streams on the leading music service, Spotify. 

While the Tum Tum singer thanked the fans for the new honor of his song on Instagram, he also surprised his Instagram fandom by sharing a special version of the song.

”My first ever song to cross 100 MILLION streams on spotify so I wanted to gift you guys something,” Azhar excitedly worte in the caption on Instagram.

“Here is a very special version for all the jo tu na mila fans,” he said while adding the “special version's” verses.

Toota hai sar pe aasmaa

Khaali khaali dil ka jahaan

Manzil na raahein na makaan

Marzi teri jitna rulaa

Tooti bikhri dil ki dua

Kehti ro ro ke bas tu aa

Teri meri

Thi yeh daastaan

Kyun aa gaya

Koi teesraa

Aur vo bhi e mere yaar hamaare rehte

Cheez meri thi jo gairon ko kyu de baithe

Kaash tum ek dafa hum se aake keh dete

Ho jaate haske hum juda

Jo Tu Na Mila was released on YouTube on 20 November, 2018, crossing 15 million views within few days of its release. It received highest views for a Pakistani song in one day on YouTube.

The song was also nominated in Sony MIX Audience Music Awards show in the category "Best non-film song." 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Sep-2023/when-will-asim-azhar-get-married

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:35 PM | 21 Oct, 2023

Atif Aslam donates Rs15 million for aid to Palestine

10:31 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

IND vs PAK: Asim Azhar, Yashma Gill react to devastating loss

03:13 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Ali Zafar releases his anthem for World Cup 2023

05:47 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Atif Aslam's heartwarming gesture towards special fan goes viral

11:34 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Punjabi music fever is at an all-time high on Spotify in Pakistan

11:40 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Aima Baig exudes elegance in Asim Jofa's latest collection

Advertisement

Latest

01:03 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

PHANTOM V series launched in Pakistan, price, availability and pre-booking 

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 27 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 27, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.

Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.15 283.05
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.85 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.42 751.42
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.64 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.57 1.66
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 726.11 734.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 312.31 314.81
Thai Bhat THB 7.73 7.88

Gold & Silver Rate

Check the latest price of gold rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.

The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: