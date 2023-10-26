'Jo Tu Na Mila' crosses 100 million streams on Spotify, Asim Azhar releases special version

Acclaimed Pakistani music sensation Asim Azhar's popular song Jo Tu Na Mila has crossed a new milestone, solidifying him among the icons of the music industry.

The popular song received more than 100 million streams on the leading music service, Spotify.

While the Tum Tum singer thanked the fans for the new honor of his song on Instagram, he also surprised his Instagram fandom by sharing a special version of the song.

”My first ever song to cross 100 MILLION streams on spotify so I wanted to gift you guys something,” Azhar excitedly worte in the caption on Instagram.

“Here is a very special version for all the jo tu na mila fans,” he said while adding the “special version's” verses.

“Toota hai sar pe aasmaa

Khaali khaali dil ka jahaan

Manzil na raahein na makaan

Marzi teri jitna rulaa

Tooti bikhri dil ki dua

Kehti ro ro ke bas tu aa

Teri meri

Thi yeh daastaan

Kyun aa gaya

Koi teesraa

Aur vo bhi e mere yaar hamaare rehte

Cheez meri thi jo gairon ko kyu de baithe

Kaash tum ek dafa hum se aake keh dete

Ho jaate haske hum juda”

Jo Tu Na Mila was released on YouTube on 20 November, 2018, crossing 15 million views within few days of its release. It received highest views for a Pakistani song in one day on YouTube.

The song was also nominated in Sony MIX Audience Music Awards show in the category "Best non-film song."

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Sep-2023/when-will-asim-azhar-get-married