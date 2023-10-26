USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee resisted against the US dollar as the local unit appreciated slightly in the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

Before noon, PKR was quoted at 279.78, with an increase of Rs0.10 in the inter-bank market.

In the previous session, the local currency moved down and settled at 279.88 against the greenback.

Pakistani rupee appreciated in recent weeks and the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank.

Authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling, and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.