22 killed, scores injured as gunman goes on rampage in Lewiston, US

AUGUSTA – A gunman attacked a bar, restaurant, bowling alley, and distribution center, in US city of Lewiston, Maine on Thursday, killing at least 22 people and injuring over 50.

Media reports quoting law enforcers claimed that the death toll from the attack was likely to rise as several wounded people are in critical condition.

Local authorities cautioned residents about a gunman identified as Robert Card. The city remained under lockdown kind of condition as police stepped up efforts to nab the man who is said to be mentally unstable.

Maine State Police shared an update on X, warning people about an active shooter in Lewiston.

Two pictures of the suspect were also flashed on local TV as the man was at loose, probably looking for more mass targets. The snaps showed a bearded man in a brown jersey carrying assault rifle walking into a building.

BREAKING: Mass Shooting in US- Atleast 22 dead & 50 injured in Lewiston, ME shootings at 3 locations - Walmart distribution center, a bar, plus third location.



FBI called in, President Biden informed. #อุ้มทวีพร #USA #shooting #NCERT #FNAFMovie pic.twitter.com/ufpQhEW8uH — Dr. Shivam dubey (@ShivamdubeYspn) October 26, 2023

Reports also suggest that the suspect spent time in a mental health centre a couple of months back and had threatened to commit a shooting at the base.

Amid the emergency-like situation, US President Biden spoke to Maine Governor Janet Mills and local lawmakers.

More to follow...