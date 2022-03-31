Pakistani legend Abdul Qadir inducted into PCB hall of fame

LAHORE – Abdul Qadir, one of the influential cricket figures who died of a cardiac arrest in 2019, was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame ahead of the second ODI between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

The former Pakistan player who was widely regarded as one of the greatest leg-spinners in history joined the eight-man elite group.

Pakistan’s head coach of the men’s national side Saqlain Mushtaq presented the commemorative cap and plaque to his youngest son Usman Qadir – who is currently playing white-ball series against the Aussies.

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame 🌟 pic.twitter.com/MvrgoNSO6f — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2022

Usman Qadir, the 28-year-old son of Pakistan's spinning ace, thanked the country’s sports governing body for recognizing his father at his favourite cricket ground. Usman mentioned that Cricket was everything to his father.

He hoped that his father watching from up there will be absolutely delighted and pleased on getting the recognition. My father took a lot of pride in the art he mastered and that gave a new dimension to the game, he said.

Usman Qadir receives a plaque and a cap on behalf of his late father Abdul Qadir who is formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame🌟 pic.twitter.com/X7wY4sY8oh — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2022

Pakistani head coach and one of the most successful spinners Saqlain Mushtaq said It is an honour for him to formally induct Abdul Qadir into the PCB Hall of Fame on behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board. He called the late Pakistani cricketer a hero and a star for all generations for his outstanding and marvelous contributions.

Abdul Qadir took 236 Test and 132 ODI wickets with a bouncy run-up flicking the ball. His best Test performance was at the Gaddafi Stadium when he took nine for 56 against England in 1987. Qadir played 67 Tests from 1977-90, taking 236 wickets including 9-56 against England at Lahore in 1987.