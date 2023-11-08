After Rashmika Mandanna video, Katrina Kaif's deepfake picture from 'Tiger 3' goes viral

The world of Bollywood finds itself in turmoil as a recent wave of deepfake incidents sweeps across the industry, igniting concerns over the proliferation of deceptive and artificially generated content through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The most recent incident has sent shockwaves throughout the film fraternity and the general public, revolving around digitally manipulated images of two beloved stars, Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna.
The controversy took centre stage when a deepfake image of Katrina Kaif, who is slated to feature in the upcoming film "Tiger 3," surfaced. Initially, an authentic image portrayed the actress engaged in a scene from the film where she appears to be in a combat scenario with a Hollywood stuntwoman, cloaked in a towel. This particular scene was also prominently featured in the "Tiger 3" trailer. However, as per NDTV reports, a manipulated version of this image began circulating widely, depicting her in an altered outfit—replacing the towel with a low-cut white top and matching bottom.
The manipulated image, created using AI tools capable of altering facial features in both videos and pictures, triggered an outpouring of outrage and vehement reactions on various social media platforms. Many expressed their dismay and apprehension, decrying the morphed image as an unethical use of AI to distort the appearances of women, potentially leading to legal ramifications.
Katrina Kaif's towel scene from Tiger 3 gets morphed. Deepfake picture is garnering attention and it's really shameful. AI is a great tool but using it to morph women is outright criminal offence. Feels disgusted#tiger3 #morphedpic #katrina @BeingSalmanKhan @yrf @KatrinaKaifFB pic.twitter.com/Jv0ABOsvTQ— Pranit (@pranit_pranu) November 7, 2023
Deep Fake is new avatar in Bollywood— Abhisheek || Performance Marketer (@artofbrandingg) November 8, 2023
Continuously spreading pics of actresses like #RashmikaMandana and now next #KatrinaKaif
But follow this through deep fake negative publicity is happening for #Tiger3Booking pic.twitter.com/wXw3NlIhUr
What compounds the situation is that this is not an isolated case in the Bollywood sphere. Earlier, a deepfake video emerged, featuring the actress Rashmika Mandanna, showing a woman dressed in black entering an elevator, with Rashmika's face digitally superimposed onto the figure.
In light of these mounting concerns, the Indian government has taken a proactive stance by sending reminders to social media platforms regarding established regulations. This move comes in response to the viral deepfake video and the heightened worries about the misuse of AI for the propagation of disinformation, emphasizing the need for increased vigilance in curbing the spread of such misleading content.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.
Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.6
|77.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.65
|764.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.26
|39.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.66
|930.66
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.36
|61.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.95
|746.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.16
|78.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.17
|319.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices.
On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce.
A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
