  

Search

LifestyleViral

After Rashmika Mandanna video, Katrina Kaif's deepfake picture from 'Tiger 3' goes viral

Web Desk
10:30 PM | 8 Nov, 2023
After Rashmika Mandanna video, Katrina Kaif's deepfake picture from 'Tiger 3' goes viral
Source: Instagram

The world of Bollywood finds itself in turmoil as a recent wave of deepfake incidents sweeps across the industry, igniting concerns over the proliferation of deceptive and artificially generated content through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The most recent incident has sent shockwaves throughout the film fraternity and the general public, revolving around digitally manipulated images of two beloved stars, Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna.

The controversy took centre stage when a deepfake image of Katrina Kaif, who is slated to feature in the upcoming film "Tiger 3," surfaced. Initially, an authentic image portrayed the actress engaged in a scene from the film where she appears to be in a combat scenario with a Hollywood stuntwoman, cloaked in a towel. This particular scene was also prominently featured in the "Tiger 3" trailer. However, as per NDTV reports, a manipulated version of this image began circulating widely, depicting her in an altered outfit—replacing the towel with a low-cut white top and matching bottom.

The manipulated image, created using AI tools capable of altering facial features in both videos and pictures, triggered an outpouring of outrage and vehement reactions on various social media platforms. Many expressed their dismay and apprehension, decrying the morphed image as an unethical use of AI to distort the appearances of women, potentially leading to legal ramifications.

What compounds the situation is that this is not an isolated case in the Bollywood sphere. Earlier, a deepfake video emerged, featuring the actress Rashmika Mandanna, showing a woman dressed in black entering an elevator, with Rashmika's face digitally superimposed onto the figure.

In light of these mounting concerns, the Indian government has taken a proactive stance by sending reminders to social media platforms regarding established regulations. This move comes in response to the viral deepfake video and the heightened worries about the misuse of AI for the propagation of disinformation, emphasizing the need for increased vigilance in curbing the spread of such misleading content.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her viral video

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:12 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

PML-N digital removes election poll from Twitter after majority voted ...

05:24 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Sara Ali Khan's unfiltered picture goes viral

10:13 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Katrina Kaif unveils her rigorous training regimen for upcoming ...

01:32 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Ayesha Akram video scandal: Who leaked TikTokers’ private clip ...

06:19 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her viral video

12:08 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

TikTok star Ayesha Akram’s alleged intimate video leaked online

Advertisement

Latest

10:30 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

After Rashmika Mandanna video, Katrina Kaif's deepfake picture from 'Tiger 3' goes viral

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 8 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.

Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.45
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.25 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.6 77.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.65 764.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.26 39.66
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.66 930.66
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.36 61.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.76 26.06
Omani Riyal OMR 738.95 746.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.16 78.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 317.17 319.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan faces marginal fall amid negative global trend

KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce. 

A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: