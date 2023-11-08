Sindh Premier League launched in London by Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori.

At the launching ceremony Kamran Tesori said, ''Sindh Premier League is organised to promote cricket throughout Sindh, it is a mega event that will benefit Sindh.''

He claimed, ''Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony of Premier League and Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar will participate in the closing ceremony.''

He said, ''Renowned players of Pakistan including Shahid Afridi will join the Premier League, matches will be played at the National Stadium Karachi from December 14 to 25.''

''Sindh's talent will get a chance to shine through SPL,'' he added.

He further said, ''The Sindh Premier Road Show will also be held in cities of United States of America.''

https://twitter.com/spl20official/status/1721569838710317539/photo/1

Talking about current economic situation in country, he said, political parties should sit down and find an economic solution.

He said, ''Overseas Pakistanis lack confidence in the ruler, if the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the government is restored, we will not even need the IMF.''