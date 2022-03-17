Sindh Super League 2022 announced

KARACHI - The Sindh government is delighted to announce the launch of the Sindh Super League, a league providing sporting activity and employment to the youth of Sindh and the rest of Pakistan.

"On behalf of the Sindh government and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, I am delighted to announce the Sindh Super League," said Special Assistant Sindh Sports Department Arbab Lutfullah at the inauguration ceremony held at a local hotel here in the port city.

The league will begin on March 20 and continue till April 2. All matches will be held at People's Stadium in Lyari, Karachi.

The Sindh Super League is part of the Sindh government's focus on sports in every district. It is the first step in our endeavor to organize a sporting activity in every district of the province," said Lutfullah.

The convenor of the Sindh Super League is the former captain of the Pakistan national team, Kaleemulllah Khan.

"This tournament will help Pakistani footballers not just find competitive action but also provide them with financial benefits that they were deprived of," said Kaleemulllah. "As a former captain, I realize the problems being faced at the grassroots level and this tournament will help our footballers and coaches return to sporting activity."

TPT & Live360 will be broadcast production partners for the event and TransGroup will support the league with its marketing and sponsorships. The league will be broadcast on Geo Super. Two matches will be played each day. The inauguration ceremony will be held on March 20 at 7.30pm followed by kickoff at 8.30 pm.

"We invite everyone, from all walks of society, to come to the stadium and cheer on Pakistani footballers and encourage their efforts," said Kaleemulllah.