Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her viral video

Artificial intelligence, while a marvel of technology, can sometimes turn sinister. Recently, a deepfake video featuring an Indian actress, Rashmika Mandanna, went viral, raising concerns about the misuse of this technology. In the clip, a woman dressed in black enters an elevator, but her face has been altered to resemble the actress.

The video quickly spread across the internet, prompting netizens to question the authenticity of the manipulated footage. Mandanna herself addressed the issue on her social media platform, expressing her distress and highlighting the broader implications of deepfake technology. She wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

She went on to emphasize the need for collective action, stating, "Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends, and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how I could ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft."

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also weighed in on the issue, asserting the need for legal action in response to the deepfake video.

yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the film 'Animal.' Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and more.

