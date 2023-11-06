Israel arrests Palestine leader, pregnant journalist as Gaza war intensifies

The Israeli army has arrested an adviser to the Palestinian Authority (PA) government and Fatah party member Rafat Alian during a live interview.
Alian was giving an interview to a news channel when he as apprehended by the Israeli security officials in occupied areas.
Israel has detained about 1,740 Palestinians in overnight raids in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 7.
In another action, the occupant forces have arrested a woman Palestinian journalist, who is also seven-month pregnant, without any charges.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces advanced assault in Gaza, with 2500 attacks on innocent Palestinians in one night, and amid continuous bombardment, another 280 more people have been killed in overnight attacks.
Fresh data shared by Palestinian authorities suggests that the death toll in the enclave reached 9,770 people, with 4,008 children. In the occupied region, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.
Despite the pressure from international community, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, refused cease-fire and demanded release of hostages.
Israeli army said Palestinian territory has been divided into southern and northern Gaza.
The Jewish nation continues to shock the world with unprecedented offensive. In an interview with Israeli far-right party minister said referred to the Palestinians as Nazis, saying Gazans should not exist.
Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.
The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.45
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.
On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
