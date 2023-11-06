Israel arrests Palestine leader, pregnant journalist as Gaza war intensifies

The Israeli army has arrested an adviser to the Palestinian Authority (PA) government and Fatah party member Rafat Alian during a live interview.

Alian was giving an interview to a news channel when he as apprehended by the Israeli security officials in occupied areas.

Israel has detained about 1,740 Palestinians in overnight raids in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 7.

In another action, the occupant forces have arrested a woman Palestinian journalist, who is also seven-month pregnant, without any charges.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces advanced assault in Gaza, with 2500 attacks on innocent Palestinians in one night, and amid continuous bombardment, another 280 more people have been killed in overnight attacks.

Fresh data shared by Palestinian authorities suggests that the death toll in the enclave reached 9,770 people, with 4,008 children. In the occupied region, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

Despite the pressure from international community, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, refused cease-fire and demanded release of hostages.

Israeli army said Palestinian territory has been divided into southern and northern Gaza.

The Jewish nation continues to shock the world with unprecedented offensive. In an interview with Israeli far-right party minister said referred to the Palestinians as Nazis, saying Gazans should not exist.