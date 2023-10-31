Where was Maulana Tariq Jamil when his son Asim Jamil comitted suicide?

KHANEWAL – Asim Jamil, the son of famous Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, allegedly shot himself in the chest and later died at a Talamba hospital on Sunday.

According to the reports, none of the family members were at home when Asim Jamil, who suffered from depression, shot himself dead while taking advantage of his loneliness.

Asim's father, Maulana Tariq Jamil, was in Faisalabad for a meeting that day in connection with the preparations for the Raiwind congregation.

Among other family members, Asim's elder brother Maulana Yusuf was in Mianwali for the launch of the 'Maulana Tariq Jamil' brand, while the younger brother is already in the UK for studies.

Police told the media that Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son was shifted to Talamba Rural Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the cause of death seems to be a gunshot.

A senior official of Punjab Police told a publication that the deceased shot himself in the chest while some of his family members said he committed suicide.