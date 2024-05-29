LPG prices fall by Rs70 per kg in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) saw a whooping cut of Rs70 per kilogramme in Pakistan as three more ships carrying imported LPG docked at Karachi port.
LPG price has now dipped to Rs180 per kg from previous Rs270 amid hopes of further decline as the country has stored sufficient quantity of the gas.
After the three ships reached Karachi, the Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has reduced the production cost due to surplus.
Chairman LPG Distributors Association Irfan Khokar said that another ship carrying LPG is expected to reach Pakistan in next two or three days, predicting that prices would further decrease in the country.
He alleged that the OGDCL has reduced the cost to give favour to a bunch of people.
Meanwhile, the federal government is expected to announce reduction in prices of all petroleum products, potentially lowering them by up to Rs5 per litre effective June 1.
Reports in local media claimed that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposed a reduction in petrol prices by Rs5.27 per litre.
The price of petrol will drop from Rs273.10 to Rs267.83. Additionally, it has been proposed to decrease the price of high-speed diesel by Rs4.13 per litre and light-speed diesel by Rs5 per litre.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.