Pakistan, Saint Lucia establish diplomatic ties

Pakistan and Saint Lucia, an island nation in the eastern Caribbean, established formal diplomatic relations on Tuesday in a ceremony held at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations.
Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, and Ambassador Menissa Rambally, Saint Lucia's permanent representative to the UN, signed a joint communiqué on behalf of their respective governments.
During the ceremony, Ambassador Akram highlighted the existing cooperation between the two countries in multilateral forums such as the Commonwealth. He emphasized that formalizing diplomatic ties would enhance bilateral relations, particularly in trade, commerce, political cooperation, and tourism.
He noted the shared passion for cricket between the people of Pakistan and Saint Lucia and expressed optimism about strengthening people-to-people connections and exploring the tourism potential in both nations.
Ambassador Rambally expressed her delight at the initiation of a significant new chapter in bilateral relations. She mentioned former West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy, a native of Saint Lucia and honorary Pakistani citizen, who frequently praised Pakistan and its hospitality.
She thanked Ambassador Akram for hosting the ceremony and acknowledged her personal learning from him. Ambassador Rambally remarked on the existing strong relationship and active cooperation between the two countries, noting that formal diplomatic ties would further build on this foundation.
The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Usman Jadoon, Pakistan's deputy permanent representative to the UN, officers from the Pakistan Mission, and a diplomat from the Permanent Mission of Saint Lucia.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
