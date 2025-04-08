Video statement by senior bureau official Eric Meyer on margins of Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025

MR. MEYER: Hi everyone, I’m Eric Meyer, the senior official at the U.S. Department of State for South and Central Asian Affairs. I’m thrilled to be here in Islamabad to experience Pakistan’s incredible hospitality, attend the Minerals Investment Forum, and strengthen and promote our vital partnership.

I commend Pakistan for convening the Minerals Investment Forum here in Islamabad and for taking steps to ensure a level playing field for investors. Critical minerals are the raw materials for our most important technologies, and President Trump has underscored the importance of securing America’s minerals future.

Although we’re in Islamabad to focus on minerals, I also want to highlight other recent successes in our economic partnership. We recently celebrated the return of U.S. soybean exports to Pakistan. Four vessels carrying more than 260,000 tons of soybeans have arrived over the last few weeks. It’s a win-win for U.S. exporters and Pakistanis alike, and we look forward to more such wins in the future.

What makes me most optimistic about the U.S.-Pakistan partnership is that our cooperation is based on the close and enduring ties between our peoples. So many of you have studied in the United States, participated in our exchange programs, and have family, friends and business partners in the U.S. I’m looking forward to working with each of you as we work together to lead the charge in deepening the partnership between the U.S. and Pakistan.