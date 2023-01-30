Search

Business

Rupee continues losing streak against US dollar

Web Desk 07:10 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
Rupee continues losing streak against US dollar
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The preconditions placed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release next tranche of loan to Pakistan have baneful effect on local currency as it continued to lose ground against the US dollar on Monday after facing historic nosedive in previous week.

In the interbank market, the US dollar strengthened by Rs7.03 against rupee to close at Rs269.63 on the first day of the new trading week.

Taking to Twitter, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday said that the rupee depreciated by -2.61% as compared to Saturday when the value of the US dollar was Rs262.60. In the open market, the greenback was being quoted at 272.

Last week, the rupee lost a cumulative Rs32.45, with facing huge dip on Thursday and Friday soon after the government allowed free floating of the currency exchange rate in line with the IMF conditions to revive the $7 billion loan programme.

Meanwhile, finance pundits have sounded the alarm for investors that the rupee is expected to plunge further against the US dollar unless the inflow of foreign currency improves.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 270 272.5
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.53 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.75
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.52

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs211,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370

