OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs4.89 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday raised rates of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs4.89 per kilgramme.

With the hike, the new price of petroleum gas soared to Rs233.88 per kilogram. The domestic LPG cylinder of 11.8 kg will now cost Rs2,759.89 after an increase of Rs57.70.

A day earlier, the federal government announced to keep petrol price unchanged while it cut the price of high-speed diesel price for Rs5 per litre for next fortnight.

In late night tweet, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the price of high-speed diesel will now be Rs. 288 per liter after a lessening of Rs5 and price of petrol will remain same at Rs282 per liter. The price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs10 each.

Petroleum Products Prices

from 01 May to 15 May‘23:



Reductions per litre :

High Speed Diesel Rs 5

SuperKerosene Oil Rs 10

Light Diesel Oil Rs 10

Petrol —No change



New Prices per litre:

Petrol Rs 282

HighSpeed Diesel Rs 288

KeroseneOil Rs 176.07

Light Diesel Rs 164.68 — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 30, 2023

