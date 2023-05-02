Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola to hit fresh high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan surged to new high after they witnessed upward trend on Tuesday as Pakistani rupee lost ground against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs1,500 to close at Rs221,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs1,286 to settle at Rs189,472, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity remained changed at $1,990 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market increased by Rs130 per tola and Rs111.45 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,730 and Rs2,340.53, respectively.