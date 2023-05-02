LHC orders Imran Khan to join investigation in all cases against him

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to join the investigations in all the cases registered against him.

A three-member bench of the high court comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Aalia Neelum has directed the former premier to join the investigation by Friday.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by the PTI chief challenging the registration of all the 121 cases registered against him. He has made the federation of Pakistan, the province of Punjab, Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar, and other provincial and federal authorities, respondents in the case.

The high court has directed the Punjab government to submit a report after completing investigation till May 8.

During the hearing, the Punjab government’s lawyer informed the court that the PTI chief had not joined the investigation in any case registered against him.

To this, Justice Neelum sought a guarantee from Imran Khan’s lawyer that his client would join the probe. However, Justice Sheikh remarked it was a must for the PTI chief to appear before the investigation officer.

The PTI lawyer said that they would join the investigation in all cases.

At one point, Khan came to the rostrum and said he was not running away from cases but there were threats to his life. Justice Baqir remarked that the PTI chief should trust the court.

The court adjourned the hearing till Monday after the PTI chairman agreed to follow the court orders.