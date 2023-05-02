Search

PakistanWorld

Astronomers predict date of Eid ul Adha 2023

Web Desk 07:03 PM | 2 May, 2023
Astronomers predict date of Eid ul Adha 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Muslim countries will likely celebrate Eidul Adha on June 28 (Wednesday) as the Day of Arafat is expected to take place on June 27.

Astronomers have made these calculations, suggesting that the new moon of the last Islamic month will be born on June 18, at 8:38 PM after the conjunction. The crescent is likely to remain visible for nearly half an hour, and can also be seen in Cairo on the same day.

In Arab nations, the Dhu al-Hijjah crescent is likely to be visible for up to 45 minutes and the final Islamic month will start on June 19, 2023. As per the fresh prediction, Arafat will be observed on June 27, and the Feast of Sacrifice will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Pakistani government, in this regard, has not announced any date as the country's top moon sighting committee as per the tradition holds meeting to announce the dates for Islamic festivals.

Eidul Adha, the second of the major Islamic festivals, is being celebrated by Muslims across the globe on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Muslims traditionally slaughter animals as a symbolic act of sacrifice.

The meat of animals is then divided into family members, friends and neighbours, and among poor and needy as it is time for prayer, reflection, and spending time with family and friends.

Thinking to travel during Eid holidays? This airline is providing discounted fares for over 20 destinations

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan’s pavilion at Arabian Travel Market 2023 showcases rich tourism potential

11:09 AM | 2 May, 2023

Hajj 2023: Will Pakistani pilgrims have to pay for Zamzam water?

03:10 PM | 1 May, 2023

Hajj 2023: Official date for first Hajj flight from Pakistan announced

09:31 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Anatolian Eagle 2023: Pakistan Air Force contingent arrives in Turkey to participate in multinational air drill

02:32 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates Eid with landslide victims in Torkham

09:56 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

Army Chief Asim Munir spends Eid ul-Fitr with troops along Pakistan-Afghanistan border

02:51 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Astronomers predict date of Eid ul Adha 2023

07:03 PM | 2 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 2, 2023 

08:04 AM | 2 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 02, 2023 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.72 42.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.65 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.82
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 2, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,000 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: