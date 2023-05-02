Astronomers predict date of Eid ul Adha 2023

ISLAMABAD – Muslim countries will likely celebrate Eidul Adha on June 28 (Wednesday) as the Day of Arafat is expected to take place on June 27.

Astronomers have made these calculations, suggesting that the new moon of the last Islamic month will be born on June 18, at 8:38 PM after the conjunction. The crescent is likely to remain visible for nearly half an hour, and can also be seen in Cairo on the same day.

In Arab nations, the Dhu al-Hijjah crescent is likely to be visible for up to 45 minutes and the final Islamic month will start on June 19, 2023. As per the fresh prediction, Arafat will be observed on June 27, and the Feast of Sacrifice will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Pakistani government, in this regard, has not announced any date as the country's top moon sighting committee as per the tradition holds meeting to announce the dates for Islamic festivals.

Eidul Adha, the second of the major Islamic festivals, is being celebrated by Muslims across the globe on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Muslims traditionally slaughter animals as a symbolic act of sacrifice.

The meat of animals is then divided into family members, friends and neighbours, and among poor and needy as it is time for prayer, reflection, and spending time with family and friends.