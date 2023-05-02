Search

Birthday wishes pour in for Rabia Butt

Maheen Khawaja 07:49 PM | 2 May, 2023
Source: Rabia Butt (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for mesmerising and charming actor Rabia Butt on her birthday.

Butt is a highly coveted figure in the modelling industry, with numerous awards and accomplishments under her belt. At 33 years old, she has made significant strides in her career, amassing a legion of followers through her work as both a model and actress.

On her special day, the renowned actress from Soteli Maamta took to her Instagram account to share a delightful carousel of pictures with her fans and followers.

In the photos, she exuded elegance and sophistication, wearing a white blouse that perfectly complemented her navy blue fitted pants. The setting was whimsical and enchanting, with fairy lights and balloons adorning the surroundings. To add to the festive mood, she was also captured in striking poses next to a scrumptious-looking white cake adorned with juicy, fresh berries. The pictures were a testament to her joyous spirit and her willingness to share her happiness with her fans. It's no wonder that her followers and admirers were left in awe of her charm and beauty.

"Whaaaaaaat!!! Whose birthday is that .-.????" captioned the 33-year-old.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rabia Butt (@iamrabiabutt)

Numerous fans and celebrities, such as Ayesha Omar, Sunita Marshal, and Armeena Rana Khan, also extended their well wishes to her.

On the work front, Butt was recently seen in Yeh Dil Mera, Soteli Maamta, and Pehli Si Muhabbat.

Rabia Butt's family karaoke melts netizens' hearts

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

