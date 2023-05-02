Salman Khan dismisses dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill

The movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan saw the debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari, in Bollywood. Shehnaaz, along with Salman Khan, gained media attention for her huge fan following, particularly among the fans of her ex-partner Sidharth Shukla, known as 'SidNaaz'. However, Sidharth's unexpected death left his loved ones and fans in grief.
Despite the tragedy, Shehnaaz has been successful in her professional life. She has appeared in numerous popular music videos and even hosted her own talk show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz. She has also made inroads into Bollywood with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, which was released on April 21.
The film features Khan, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Shehnaaz Gill among others.
The Sultan actor recently clarified rumours about a romantic relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, stating that he only gave her friendly advice to move on from the "Sidnaaz" phase which caused a lot of backlash from Shukla's fan following. He explained during an episode of Aap Ki Adalat with host Rajat Sharma that Sidharth would have also wanted her to move on but that didn't mean she had to get married or have kids anytime soon.
On the work front, Khan is booming with his recent films Dabangg 3, Kaagaz, Radhe, Antim, Godfather, Ved, Pathaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan making headlines. On the other hand, Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh, Kala Shah Kala and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.72
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.65
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,000 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
