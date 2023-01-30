Militant who killed ISI officers in Khanewal commits suicide

THAL – A militant, who was allegedly involved in the killing of two intelligence officials in the Khanewal city of Punjab, shot himself dead when security officials stopped him at a checkpoint.

Reports said the militant committed suicide when officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were doing snap checking at a check post in an area of Thal. He took his life to evade arrest.

The development comes weeks after security officials released photos of two suspects involved in the killing of ISI Director Naveed Sadiq and inspector Nasir Abbas.

Banned outfit TTP had reportedly claimed responsibility for the assassination of the two intelligence officials.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced conferring gallantry awards posthumously on officials of the country's top spy agency.

The premier made the announcement during his visit to the residence of martyred ISI director in the federal capital. The coveted Hilal-e-Shujaat will conferred upon Naveed Sadiq and Sitara-e-Shujaat upon Abbas.