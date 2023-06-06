USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as the deadlock between Islamabad and IMF continues.
During the intraday trading on Tuesday, the local currency dropped against the US dollar, moving down nearly 0.06 percent. Before noon, PKR was being traded at 286.37, with a decline of Rs0.18.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee faced a setback and it was closed at 286.19 against the greenback in the inter-bank.
The rupee continues to face back-to-back blows amid deadlock between the Pakistani government and the multilateral lender.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
