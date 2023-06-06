USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as the deadlock between Islamabad and IMF continues.

During the intraday trading on Tuesday, the local currency dropped against the US dollar, moving down nearly 0.06 percent. Before noon, PKR was being traded at 286.37, with a decline of Rs0.18.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee faced a setback and it was closed at 286.19 against the greenback in the inter-bank.

The rupee continues to face back-to-back blows amid deadlock between the Pakistani government and the multilateral lender.