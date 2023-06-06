Fastest train cuts Jeddah to Makkah travel time to 5 minutes only

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has planned to launch a high-speed transportation system between Jeddah and Makkah that is expected to cut the journey times between the cities to only five minutes.
For this, the kingdom will avail the services of the US-based company Virgin Hyperloop, which made history in 2020 by completing its first successful passengers test. The distance between Jeddah and Makkah is about 80 kilometers.
It will take the new transportation system less than one hour to complete journey between Riyadh and Jeddah, which usually takes hours by road.
Virgin Hyperloop uses a ‘near-vacuum’ environment within a tube, which enables high speeds, low power consumption, and almost completely removes aerodynamic drag. Inside the tube, battery-powered pods glide at speeds of up to 1078kms. For passengers on board, it’s a comfortable, quiet and safe experience, the company said in a blog.
These innovations not only allow pods to travel at ultra-fast speeds but also provide on-demand, direct-to-destination service. Hyperloop will carry tens of thousands of passengers per direction per hour at aeroplane speeds, with zero direct emissions.
Saudi Arabia will be the first country to launch the hyperloop technology. Reports said it will cut the travel time between Riyadh and Dubai to 51 minutes only.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as the deadlock between Islamabad and IMF continues.
During the intraday trading on Tuesday, the local currency dropped against the US dollar, moving down nearly 0.06 percent. Before noon, PKR was being traded at 286.37, with a decline of Rs0.18.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee faced a setback and it was closed at 286.19 against the greenback in the inter-bank.
The rupee continues to face back-to-back blows amid deadlock between the Pakistani government and the multilateral lender.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
