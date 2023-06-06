Islamabad court issues non-bailable warrants for Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.

Judge Tahir Abbas issued the warrants after rejected a plea filed by the former aide of Imran Khan seeking exemption from appearance in the court as he is currently in the US.

Murtaza Tori represented Gill while on the other side junior prosecutor appeared in the court. After hearing the arguments, the judge announced a short break.

As he resumed the hearing, he accepted the prosecutor’s plea to suspend the bail of the PTI leader in the case and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

Last year, the PTI leader was booked for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show. He was later arrested on August 9, 2022 but he managed to get bail after weeks of his detention.

In March this year, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Shahbaz Gill to go abroad to the US for four weeks.