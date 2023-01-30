Mickey Arthur set to rejoin Pakistan as team director after rejecting head coach role

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board is likely to pick Mickey Arthur as team director as he rejected another term as Pakistan head coach to remain Derbyshire's head of cricket.

In the order finalised by new PCB officials, there will no head coach of Team Green as board mulled appointing assistant coaches who will work with team director.

It was reported that Pakistan Cricket Board and Arthur are set to ink a new agreement as the outgoing Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq is set to bid adieu after his completion of tenure.

Reports further claimed that after accepting the role, Micky will visit the South Asian country in April, and will not be able to with Men in Green during international series during English county season.

The 54-year-old will join Team Green for 2023 World Cup in India, Australia visit and during home series against Kiwis.

Mickey remained the head coach of the Pakistan side for three years till 2019, and helped Shaheens raking accolades in the ICC rankings.

PCB dismisses reports of online coaching by Mickey Arthur

Amid widespread speculations, Pakistan Cricket Board officials trashed reports about Mickey Arthur’s role as online coach, calling them baseless.