Shehnaaz Gill delights fans with glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations

Indian actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill mesmerised her fans on Friday with midnight birthday celebration.
Gill, who mastered the art of leaving her fans awestruck, turned 29 and she rang in her birthday with her close ones.
The clip shared by Sweety star shows Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha and actor Varun Sharma accompanying her on big day. Donning a multi-colour co-ord, Shehbaaz cuts three birthday cakes.
"A year older… Happy Birthday to me! #Blessed #Gratitude," she captioned the clip that garnered more than half a million reactions on social media.
Fans and celebrities flocked to the comment section and wished the internet sensation on her big day.
Shehnaaz also gave her massive fan following a reason to be excited as her name was trending on Twitter.
Shehnaaz appeared in several Indian TV projects, she rose to fame after her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss where she finished third. The actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.70
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.50
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.10
|802.15
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Karachi
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Quetta
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Attock
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Multan
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
