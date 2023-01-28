Search

LifestyleVideos

Shehnaaz Gill delights fans with glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations

Web Desk 12:47 PM | 28 Jan, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill delights fans with glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Indian actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill mesmerised her fans on Friday with midnight birthday celebration.

Gill, who mastered the art of leaving her fans awestruck, turned 29 and she rang in her birthday with her close ones.

The clip shared by Sweety star shows Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha and actor Varun Sharma accompanying her on big day. Donning a multi-colour co-ord, Shehbaaz cuts three birthday cakes.

"A year older… Happy Birthday to me! #Blessed #Gratitude," she captioned the clip that garnered more than half a million reactions on social media.

Fans and celebrities flocked to the comment section and wished the internet sensation on her big day.

Shehnaaz also gave her massive fan following a reason to be excited as her name was trending on Twitter.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-8558.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-8558.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-8600.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-8600.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-2423.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-2423.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-1606.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-1606.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-1724.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-1724.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-3700.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-3700.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-4772.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-01-28/shehnaaz-gill-delights-fans-with-glimpse-of-her-midnight-birthday-celebration-1674892271-4772.mp4

Shehnaaz appeared in several Indian TV projects, she rose to fame after her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss where she finished third. The actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

Shehnaaz Gill enthralls fans as she sings Guru Randhawa's 'Moon Rise'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Fatima Effendi serenades the audience with her version of Kaifi Khalil's ‘Kahani Suno’

12:21 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Kangna Ranaut mortgaged all her properties to produce ‘Emergency’

04:20 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill shares teaser of her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

07:04 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Mashal Khan

11:54 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Pakistani girl Noorima Rehan goes viral for her soulful voice

04:55 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Mehwish Hayat delights fans with her new bold clip

11:56 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

When Big Men write history

01:32 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 28th January 2023

08:08 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.70
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.50 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.10 802.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Karachi PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Islamabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Peshawar PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Quetta PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Sialkot PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Attock PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Gujranwala PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Jehlum PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Multan PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Bahawalpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Gujrat PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Nawabshah PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Chakwal PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Hyderabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Nowshehra PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Sargodha PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Faisalabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Mirpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: