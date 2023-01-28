Shehnaaz Gill delights fans with glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations

Indian actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill mesmerised her fans on Friday with midnight birthday celebration.

Gill, who mastered the art of leaving her fans awestruck, turned 29 and she rang in her birthday with her close ones.

The clip shared by Sweety star shows Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha and actor Varun Sharma accompanying her on big day. Donning a multi-colour co-ord, Shehbaaz cuts three birthday cakes.

"A year older… Happy Birthday to me! #Blessed #Gratitude," she captioned the clip that garnered more than half a million reactions on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Fans and celebrities flocked to the comment section and wished the internet sensation on her big day.

Shehnaaz also gave her massive fan following a reason to be excited as her name was trending on Twitter.

Shehnaaz appeared in several Indian TV projects, she rose to fame after her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss where she finished third. The actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.