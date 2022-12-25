Celebrities set the stage on fire at the wedding of Saleem Sheikh's daughter

The highlight of the Pakistani wedding season isn't complete without mentioning Lollywood actor Saleem Sheikh's daughter's dreamy wedding. With Sheikh hailing from a family with many accomplished actors including Jawed Sheikh, Momal Sheikh, Shahroz Sazbwari, Shahzad Sheikh, and Behroze Sabwari, his daughter's wedding has been nothing short of royalty and elegance.

The Sheikh-Sabzwari family with their grandeur and stardom took over the internet with their dance performances, and haute couture dresses at Nashmia Saleem Sheikh's wedding festivities. The royal affair started with an intimate Ubtan ceremony followed by a Nikkah event, and then Baraat.

The Sheikh and Sabzwari men and ladies set the stage on fire with their jaw-dropping dance performances on Bollywood numbers. With Momal Sheikh's solo performance to the couples' dance and finally the bride and groom' shaking a leg, the wedding oozed luxury and class.

With a career spanning over four decades, Sheikh has given many impeccable performances in drama serials including Anokha Ladla, Bilqees Kaur, Maan, Tere Baghair, Babul Ka Angna, Laaj, Dar Si Jaati Hai Sila, and Wabaal.