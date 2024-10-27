Pakistan name Mohammad Rizwan as white-ball captain

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sunday appointed Mohammad Rizwan as captain for the ODI and T20 teams, with Salman Ali Agha as vice-captain.

During a press conference in Lahore, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that Rizwan will lead the white-ball team, while Salman Ali Agha will serve as his deputy. He also announced that the central contract list has been issued, noting the selectors’ dedicated efforts.

Naqvi mentioned that Babar Azam opted to step down from captaincy to focus on improving his batting.

“Babar doesn’t want to captain the team, which is his right. He is an asset to Pakistan, and players like him are rare,” Naqvi said.

Naqvi added that mentors and selectors unanimously agreed to make Rizwan captain and Salman vice-captain, emphasizing the need to respect young and domestic talent.

“Our focus should be on developing our pool of 200 to 400 domestic players. We’ll provide the necessary support,” he said.

He acknowledged the hard work of Aqib Javed and the selectors in the last two Test matches and expressed hope for a strong performance in Australia and Zimbabwe.

Naqvi further stated, “I believe the current combination will deliver great results. We can’t make all eleven players captains, and no player can go against the selectors’ decisions.”

Aqib Javed, a member of the PCB Selection Committee, commented that Pakistan’s white-ball future is bright, and fitness should remain a priority in all formats. He praised the ground staff in Multan and Rawalpindi for their hard work.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan expressed his aim to elevate young talent to the international level.

“Our focus is on long-term success. We trust in Allah for results, knowing the entire nation supports us. I may be the captain, but all 15 players are leaders with me,” he stated.

The Pakistan squad for the Australia and Zimbabwe tours has been announced. Former captain Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be part of the squad for Australia but will rest during the Zimbabwe tour.