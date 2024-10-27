Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan name Mohammad Rizwan as white-ball captain

Pakistan Name Mohammad Rizwan As White Ball Captain

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sunday appointed Mohammad Rizwan as captain for the ODI and T20 teams, with Salman Ali Agha as vice-captain.

During a press conference in Lahore, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that Rizwan will lead the white-ball team, while Salman Ali Agha will serve as his deputy. He also announced that the central contract list has been issued, noting the selectors’ dedicated efforts.

Naqvi mentioned that Babar Azam opted to step down from captaincy to focus on improving his batting.

“Babar doesn’t want to captain the team, which is his right. He is an asset to Pakistan, and players like him are rare,” Naqvi said.

Naqvi added that mentors and selectors unanimously agreed to make Rizwan captain and Salman vice-captain, emphasizing the need to respect young and domestic talent.

“Our focus should be on developing our pool of 200 to 400 domestic players. We’ll provide the necessary support,” he said.

He acknowledged the hard work of Aqib Javed and the selectors in the last two Test matches and expressed hope for a strong performance in Australia and Zimbabwe.

Naqvi further stated, “I believe the current combination will deliver great results. We can’t make all eleven players captains, and no player can go against the selectors’ decisions.”

Aqib Javed, a member of the PCB Selection Committee, commented that Pakistan’s white-ball future is bright, and fitness should remain a priority in all formats. He praised the ground staff in Multan and Rawalpindi for their hard work.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan expressed his aim to elevate young talent to the international level.

“Our focus is on long-term success. We trust in Allah for results, knowing the entire nation supports us. I may be the captain, but all 15 players are leaders with me,” he stated.

The Pakistan squad for the Australia and Zimbabwe tours has been announced. Former captain Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be part of the squad for Australia but will rest during the Zimbabwe tour.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 27 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.1 278.9
EUR Euro 298.2 300.95
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.15 360.65
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.9
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 186
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.6 203
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.3 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.11 321.91
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.3
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
4o mini

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search