Alizeh Shah claps back at critics amid trolling over bold snaps

Lollywood star Alizeh Shah is apparently a force to reckon with and she did it again, responding to trolls who raised questions at the actor for posting pictures in revealing clothes.

Social media users bombarded the comment section with the new avatar of Ishq Tamasha star as netizens rushed to posts, expressing discontentment with Shah’s new looks.

Despite massive trolling, Alizeh took a bold stance against critics, responding directly to with a powerful message. Her posts have generated significant buzz, showcasing her determination to stand up for herself.

“I know being a Pakistani and having a different sense of fashion causes alot of issues for people but really is that even my problem? u guys love watching these Pakistani actresses wearing choti si choli and lehnga in movies and enjoy that but if we wear something that we like u start calling us out? and for what?” (sic), the caption said.

Shah said I AM A PUBLIC FIGURE, NOT A PUBLIC PROPERTY so keep your lame opinions to yourself ! im done tolerating !

With millions of followers, Alizeh remains a prominent figure in the entertainment world, and her recent return to social media has captured the attention of fans and critics alike.