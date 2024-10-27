Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Which Pakistani TikToker is behind Minahil Malik’s video leak scandal?

LAHORE – TikToker Minahil Malik continues to remain in bad light as she fell victim to video leaks, and now a known TikToker is being named for these leaks.

Minahil faced severe backlash, with speculation that she may leaked the videos herself. However, the content creator turned down these allegations, calling the videos as fake, and even moved to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Amid widespread discussions, people familiar with the development said leaked videos are likely leaked by UK-based Pakistani female TikToker. The individual reportedly shared videos with some journalists and social media influencers via WhatsApp.

Several celebs including Mishi Khan, and Mufti Qavi publicly criticized TikTokers who engage in sharing inappropriate content for cheap publicity. Known for her candid views on social issues and politics, Khan highlighted troubling trend of leaked clips among social media influencers.

Lately, controversial cleric Abdul Qavi said he personally knows Minahil and the viral boy, and said Minahil’s leaked videos are not morphed and he urged social media star to confront the issue directly.

Minahil Malik responds to alleged Leaked Video

