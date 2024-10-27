Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan marks Black Day with calls for Human Rights, Freedom for Kashmiris in IIOJK

Pakistan Marks Black Day With Calls For Human Rights Freedom For Kashmiris In Iiojk

ISLAMABAD – Kashmiris along with Pakistanis are marking ‘Kashmir Black Day’ today to protest against India’s control over Jammu and Kashmir. This annual commemoration recalls the events of October 27, 1947, when Indian forces allegedly occupied the region without legal justification.

In a show of solidarity with the Kashmiri people, top Pakistani leaders called on the international community to push India to end its human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. President Asif Zardari said Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiris in their fight for self-determination. “October 27, 1947, marks a dark chapter in South Asian history,” Zardari stated, noting the brutal repression faced by Kashmiris over the decades.

He highlighted that Indian Occupied Kashmir become one of the most militarized areas in the world, with thousands of innocent lives lost and local leaders imprisoned, lamenting New Delhi for ignoring multiple UN Security Council resolutions that affirm the right of Kashmiris to self-determination and condemned the recent escalations since August 2019.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, stressing that Islamabad would continue its moral, diplomatic, and political backing until the Kashmir dispute is resolved according to United Nations resolutions.

As demonstrations and events take place across the region today, Pakistani masses also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Kashmiri struggle for freedom and justice.

 ‘Kashmir Black Day’ — Pakistan registers protest with India over ongoing human rights violations

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 27 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.1 278.9
EUR Euro 298.2 300.95
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.15 360.65
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.9
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 186
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.6 203
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.3 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.11 321.91
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.3
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
4o mini

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search