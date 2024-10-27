Pakistan marks Black Day with calls for Human Rights, Freedom for Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD – Kashmiris along with Pakistanis are marking ‘Kashmir Black Day’ today to protest against India’s control over Jammu and Kashmir. This annual commemoration recalls the events of October 27, 1947, when Indian forces allegedly occupied the region without legal justification.

In a show of solidarity with the Kashmiri people, top Pakistani leaders called on the international community to push India to end its human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. President Asif Zardari said Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiris in their fight for self-determination. “October 27, 1947, marks a dark chapter in South Asian history,” Zardari stated, noting the brutal repression faced by Kashmiris over the decades.

He highlighted that Indian Occupied Kashmir become one of the most militarized areas in the world, with thousands of innocent lives lost and local leaders imprisoned, lamenting New Delhi for ignoring multiple UN Security Council resolutions that affirm the right of Kashmiris to self-determination and condemned the recent escalations since August 2019.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, stressing that Islamabad would continue its moral, diplomatic, and political backing until the Kashmir dispute is resolved according to United Nations resolutions.

As demonstrations and events take place across the region today, Pakistani masses also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Kashmiri struggle for freedom and justice.