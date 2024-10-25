Pml N Leader Nawaz Sharif Sets Off For Dubai

In a significant development, Nawaz Sharif, the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former three-time Prime Minister of Pakistan, has embarked on a trip to Dubai. According to sources close to the political leader, he departed from Lahore on Friday morning aboard flight EK 625 at 9:22 AM.

This marks Nawaz Sharif’s first international journey in over a year, having returned to Lahore from Dubai via London on October 21 of the previous year. His current itinerary includes visits to five countries, with Dubai being the first stop on his agenda. Notably, he is scheduled to spend just one day in Dubai before continuing his journey to London.

From London, Nawaz Sharif plans to travel to the United States on October 29, where he will stay for four days before returning to London. The trip to London is particularly significant, as it was initially intended for a medical check-up, which had been delayed twice due to constitutional amendments. However, it appears that he will also conduct his medical evaluation during this visit.

Sources indicate that Nawaz Sharif will engage in important meetings throughout his international travels, with expectations of significant political discussions, especially during his time in London. Meanwhile, his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, who is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Punjab, is set to visit London in the first week of November. Following her trip, both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will embark on a tour of various countries in Europe.

As Nawaz Sharif sets off on this diplomatic mission, his return to international politics could have implications for the political landscape in Pakistan, especially as he engages with key global leaders and stakeholders during his travels.