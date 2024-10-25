Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan Vs England: England struggles at 24 for 3 in Rawalpindi test

RAWALPINDI –  The second day of the third and final Test match between Pakistan and England concluded with the visitors reeling at 24 runs for the loss of three wickets, still needing 53 runs to erase Pakistan’s first-innings lead of 77 runs.

Starting the day with three wickets down for 73 runs, the Pakistani team resumed their innings with captain Shan Masood and vice-captain Saud Shakeel at the crease, both looking to build a solid foundation. Saud Shakeel notably continued his impressive form, having scored a century in the first innings, marking his fourth Test century.

As the innings progressed, Pakistan saw contributions from several batsmen: Abdullah Shafique scored 14, Saeem Ayub added 19, and Masood made 26 runs. However, the middle order faltered, with Kamran Ghulam contributing only 3 runs and Mohammad Rizwan scoring 25. Salman Ali Agha fell for just 1, while Aamer Jamal and Nauman Ali managed 14 and 46 runs, respectively.

The crucial wicket of Saud Shakeel fell when he was dismissed for 134 runs, a significant blow for the team. Zahid Mahmood followed soon after, failing to score, leaving Pakistan all out at 344 runs. This total granted Pakistan a substantial first-innings advantage, setting the stage for a challenging chase for England.

England’s batting in their second innings started shakily as they struggled to cope with Pakistan’s bowling attack. At the end of the second day, with only 24 runs on the board and seven wickets in hand, the English batsmen face a daunting task to reach parity.

The match began with England winning the toss and opting to bat first on the opening day, but they could not capitalize on this decision. With Pakistan firmly in control, all eyes will be on England’s efforts to recover in the days to come.

The third Test is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the hosts looking to maintain their grip on the match as they head into the pivotal third day of play.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

