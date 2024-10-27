Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

MDCAT 2024 Paper Leak: FIA unveils network of complicit doctors in Sindh

Mdcat 2024 Paper Leak Fia Unveils Network Of Complicit Doctors In Sindh

KARACHI – Thousands of medical aspirants faced disappointment as Sindh High Court ordered re-take of MDCAT exam, amid scandals related to paper leak.

Amid the probe, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) revealed shocking details regarding the leak of the MDCAT exam paper. The investigation identifies a doctor from Tharparkar as the source of the leak, with evidence collected from their mobile phone.

Forensic analysis of the phone reveals deleted messages, indicating that the exam paper was shared across five different WhatsApp groups. Additionally, the paper was sent individually to two specific numbers.

Federal Investigators suggest that another doctor may also be implicated, based on screenshot evidence. Although a search warrant was executed at an identified address, the individuals in question were not found. FIA advanced its efforts to trace them using call detail records and other data.

Furthermore, forensic examinations are currently underway for mobile phones of six suspicious employees from Dow University, as the investigation expands to uncover the full extent of MDCAT Paper leak.

MDCAT 2024

Sindh High Court ordered retake of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) within four weeks after scandal. The retake will be conducted simultaneously by IBA Karachi and IBA Sukkur, with no additional fees for students.

The court’s decision follows a probe that identified two doctors as suspects in sharing leaked exam papers, revealing that 75% of the questions were compromised. The investigation pointed to significant security failures involving multiple staff members.

The court ruled that last year’s results would not affect this year’s admissions and instructed the PMDC to address inequalities between public and private universities regarding MDCAT exemptions.

SHC orders re-conduct of MDCAT 2024 within four weeks

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 27 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.1 278.9
EUR Euro 298.2 300.95
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.15 360.65
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.9
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 186
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.6 203
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.3 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.11 321.91
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.3
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
4o mini

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search