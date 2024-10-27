MDCAT 2024 Paper Leak: FIA unveils network of complicit doctors in Sindh

KARACHI – Thousands of medical aspirants faced disappointment as Sindh High Court ordered re-take of MDCAT exam, amid scandals related to paper leak.

Amid the probe, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) revealed shocking details regarding the leak of the MDCAT exam paper. The investigation identifies a doctor from Tharparkar as the source of the leak, with evidence collected from their mobile phone.

Forensic analysis of the phone reveals deleted messages, indicating that the exam paper was shared across five different WhatsApp groups. Additionally, the paper was sent individually to two specific numbers.

Federal Investigators suggest that another doctor may also be implicated, based on screenshot evidence. Although a search warrant was executed at an identified address, the individuals in question were not found. FIA advanced its efforts to trace them using call detail records and other data.

Furthermore, forensic examinations are currently underway for mobile phones of six suspicious employees from Dow University, as the investigation expands to uncover the full extent of MDCAT Paper leak.

MDCAT 2024

Sindh High Court ordered retake of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) within four weeks after scandal. The retake will be conducted simultaneously by IBA Karachi and IBA Sukkur, with no additional fees for students.

The court’s decision follows a probe that identified two doctors as suspects in sharing leaked exam papers, revealing that 75% of the questions were compromised. The investigation pointed to significant security failures involving multiple staff members.

The court ruled that last year’s results would not affect this year’s admissions and instructed the PMDC to address inequalities between public and private universities regarding MDCAT exemptions.