FIA clears Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in money-laundering, tax evasion case

01:59 PM | 4 Mar, 2024
FIA clears Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in money-laundering, tax evasion case

 

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has said there is no evidence that renowned singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been involved in money laundering, tax evasion or any other illegal activity. 
 
Pakistan’s premier investigation agency confirmed that it has closed its investigation into a suspected money-laundering and tax evasion case into the hit singer due to lack of evidence of any wrongdoing.
 
The Additional Director of FIA’s Lahore Zone confirmed that the competent authority has authorized the closure of the investigation against Rahat Ali Khan and others, by the recommendations put forth by the field inquiry unit which recommended the closure of the investigation against Mr. Khan. No evidence found in the available records implicates Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in any illegal currency smuggling activities, said the FIA senior officer.
 
According to details provided by the FIA Lahore, an inquiry was initiated in January this year against Rahat Ali Khan and 182 other frequent travellers departing from Lahore International Airport to work abroad. This investigation was prompted by data concerning frequent travellers, with a specific focus on identifying any individuals involved in currency smuggling or money laundering, said the report.
 
It is worth mentioning here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated a money laundering and tax evasion inquiry against the famous singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and others based on their travel record. 
 
The FIA said: “The data of 182 travellers was provided by the Deputy Director of Immigration at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. Consequently, the proceedings were initiated to detect frequent travellers smuggling off currency or money laundering. The name of Mr Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was also included in the frequent list of travellers. However, based on available records, nothing incriminating has been found against Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to establish that he is involved in the illegal business of currency smuggling.” 
 
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s former manager Salman Ahmed recently said that the singer had earned over eight billion Rupees over 12 years from local and international concerts. He had asked the Pakistani authorities to look into the matter. Still, sources inside the relevant departments have said that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has paid his taxes on time, remains updated, and complies with the laws. 
 
FIA and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sources have said that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has paid taxes on all his local and international incomes. The sources said that the FIA decided to issue a clean chit to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in consultations with the FBR, and after checking the tax records of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan which were found to be up-to-date and in compliance with the tax laws.
 
The FBR previously issued several notices to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in taxation matters, but his accountants have cleared all the dues.

FIA clears Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in money-laundering, tax evasion case

