PCB unveils artist line-up for PSL8 opening ceremony in Multan

Web Desk 11:15 AM | 11 Feb, 2023
LAHORE – Pakistan Super League season 8 is set to enthrall cricket fans across the globe. The tournament would be launched with a glittering opening ceremony featuring top Pakistani artists.

At this year’s event, pop star Aima Baig will hit smash numbers with legendary Sahir Ali Bagga, Faras Shafi, Asim Azhar, and Pasoori sensation Shae Gill.

Some other attraction of the opening ceremony of the country’s flagship cricket tournament includes the fantastic display of fireworks. It was reported that augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) would also be used at the PSL8 opening ceremony, with a light show to amuse cricket fans.

The mega opener is set to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium on February 13. 

With the arrival of the country’s leading T20 league, excitement can be seen as fans are eagerly waiting for thrilling action and entertainment that will surely compensate for their misery.

In the coming days, the hyped anthem for PSL 8 will be released by top artists Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, Faris Shafi, and Abdullah Siddique.

The first game of the match will be February 13 as defending champions Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium in the opening encounter. Several fixtures will be played at Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore over more than a month time and final of the tournament is scheduled to be held in Lahore on March 19.

'Ustaad' Chahat Fateh Ali Khan releases self-composed PSL 8 Anthem

Top Players of world cricket will appear in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which will be held across four cities from February 13 to March 19.

