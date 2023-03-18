Red Bull paramotor athlete Horacio Llorens flies like a Supernova at PSL closing ceremony

LAHORE - The eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to culminate on a high note - so high the audience saw it in the sky. Red Bull paragliding and paramotor athlete from Spain, Horacio Llorens made PSL history when he flew from Multan to Lahore at the PSL Closing Ceremony at the Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
After the fireworks and traditional festivities of the ceremony, the host brought the audience’s attention to a surprise act. A video played where Llorens picked up a surprise package from the Multan Cricket Stadium and flew across the cities all the way to Lahore.
On the way, Llorens witnessed and showed us through his flight a view of Pakistan like never seen before. He flew across the major landmarks and sites of the city such as Badshahi Mosque, Minar-e-Pakistan and Lahore Fort. The paramotor athlete also passed the Ravi River as in the video.
A commotion in the sky turned the audience’s attention away as the video ended and it was none other than Llorens paramotoring above the stadium, much to the audience’s excitement.
As the host shared Llorens’ accomplishments, from being a five-time world champion and a Guinness World Record holder, the Spanish paramotor athlete gave the audience a sight never seen before, as he brought the surprise package-carrying Supernova, the PSL 8 Trophy, from Multan to Lahore.
It was the first time that a paramotor stunt was performed live on a cricket ground in PSL history and witnessed by the thousands in attendance and millions on TV. In fact, it was also the first time for Llorens to perform an aerial stunt paramotoring across the cities.
In a video shared on Red Bull Pakistan’s Instagram, Llorens shared his excitement about being back in Pakistan. “Hello, I am Horacio Llorens, a professional paragliding pilot, and I’m back here in Pakistan,” said Llorens standing out, surrounded by the usual hustle and bustle of a Pakistani street. “It’s a very beautiful country. [I am] cooking a very special project for you guys. You are going to enjoy it.”
He concluded the short video by saying before he goes for the “special project”, he must go enjoy a traditional Pakistan meal which he hoped would be “spicy”.
Llorens is a paraglider and paramotor athlete from Spain with over 20 years of experience. He has made world records around the globe and even in Pakistan. The renowned Red Bull athlete came to Pakistan last summer and set a new world record. Llorens and Belgian paraglider Tom de Dorlodot flew across four of the highest mountain ranges in Pakistan in a single seven-hour flight. They flew across the K2, Muztagh Tower, Broad Peak all the way to Gasherbrum IV, and back to the base camp.
A half-hour short documentary Flying Between Giants has now been released taking the audience through their month-long journey leading up to, during and after the flight that took them face to face with the second-highest peak in the world.
ISLAMABAD – The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of crisis hit Pakistan are set to get another boost as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $500 million approved by the Chinese Bank.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed late Friday that State Bank of Pakistan has received in its account from Chinese Bank ICBC US Dollars 500 million which will shore up forex reserves.
The second tranche of $500m for Islamabad was part of a $1.3b rollover facility from China's ICBC, documentation for which was completed earlier this week.
State Bank of Pakistan earlier received the first $500m installment from Beijing earlier this month from Pakistan’s all-weather friend.
As always, Beijing remained on the front line with Pakistan in hard times as the revival of the IMF loan program for Pakistan extended, as the financial organization sought a written assurance of financing from friendly countries before releasing funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
