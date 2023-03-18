New Delhi wants normal relations with Pakistan, says top Indian envoy

LAHORE – India has expressed his willingness to normalise relations with Pakistan, including trade ties that can facilitate the neighbouring countries in economic terms.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Suresh Kumar called for developing better relations between the nuclear neighbours at an event hosted by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday.

Tension between the neighbouring countries heightened after Indian revoked the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

“India always wants better relations with Pakistan because we cannot change geography,” the LCCI quoted the Indian envoy as saying at the event.

“The two countries have always been neighbors. It would be better to see how we can change our problems and situations. We want to move toward normal relations.”

Kumar also called for enhancing connectivity saying it would benefit the both countries. He said India had never stopped trade between the two countries but it was closed by Pakistan, adding that trade still but it is below than the potential.

Saying Central Asia was a big market, he said India also wanted access to it. He said startup sector in India has witnessed boom, adding that Pakistan can also do it.

“The importance of geo-economics cannot be denied. GT Road runs from India to Kabul. Connectivity is very important. We desperately need to work on it,” reports quoted him as saying.