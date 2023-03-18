Search

New Delhi wants normal relations with Pakistan, says top Indian envoy

07:50 PM | 18 Mar, 2023
New Delhi wants normal relations with Pakistan, says top Indian envoy
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – India has expressed his willingness to normalise relations with Pakistan, including trade ties that can facilitate the neighbouring countries in economic terms.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Suresh Kumar called for developing better relations between the nuclear neighbours at an event hosted by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday.

Tension between the neighbouring countries heightened after Indian revoked the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

“India always wants better relations with Pakistan because we cannot change geography,” the LCCI quoted the Indian envoy as saying at the event.

“The two countries have always been neighbors. It would be better to see how we can change our problems and situations. We want to move toward normal relations.”

Kumar also called for enhancing connectivity saying it would benefit the both countries. He said India had never stopped trade between the two countries but it was closed by Pakistan, adding that trade still but it is below than the potential.

Saying Central Asia was a big market, he said India also wanted access to it. He said startup sector in India has witnessed boom, adding that Pakistan can also do it.  

“The importance of geo-economics cannot be denied. GT Road runs from India to Kabul. Connectivity is very important. We desperately need to work on it,” reports quoted him as saying.

Forex reserves to get another boost as Pakistan receives $500 million from Chinese Bank

ISLAMABAD – The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of crisis hit Pakistan are set to get another boost as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $500 million approved by the Chinese Bank.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed late Friday that State Bank of Pakistan has received in its account from Chinese Bank ICBC US Dollars 500 million which will shore up forex reserves.

The second tranche of $500m for Islamabad was part of a $1.3b rollover facility from China's ICBC, documentation for which was completed earlier this week.

https://twitter.com/MIshaqDar50/status/1636750639752441857

State Bank of Pakistan earlier received the first $500m installment from Beijing earlier this month from Pakistan’s all-weather friend.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Mar-2023/pakistan-s-forex-reserves-rise-above-dollar-4-billion-after-fresh-chinese-loan-flows-in

As always, Beijing remained on the front line with Pakistan in hard times as the revival of the IMF loan program for Pakistan extended, as the financial organization sought a written assurance of financing from friendly countries before releasing funds.

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Karachi PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Islamabad PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Peshawar PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Quetta PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Sialkot PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Attock PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Gujranwala PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Jehlum PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Multan PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Bahawalpur PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Gujrat PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Nawabshah PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Chakwal PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Hyderabad PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Nowshehra PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Sargodha PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Faisalabad PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Mirpur PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290

