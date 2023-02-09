'Ustaad' Chahat Fateh Ali Khan releases self-composed PSL 8 Anthem

With less than a week before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 commences, fans are curiously waiting for this edition's anthem. To ease the already anticipated and somewhat desperate Pakistani cricket fanatics, self-proclaimed singer and internet celebrity Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has released his own version of the PSL eighth edition's official anthem.
Chahat is not related to the revered singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in any way, however, both the internet sensation and the celebrated singer share the same passion for music.
Chahat released his entertaining version on Twitter that managed to divide the internet into polarized opinions.
Although PSL officially announced that Pakistani singers Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi will be headlining this year's anthem which will be produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, Khan's version has already been called the "best song of HBL PSL 8" on Twitter.
The video prompted a meme fest that showcases the sarcastic yet trib-tickling humor of PSL and crickets fans.
Aslaam O Alikum G
Ye Jo Piara PSL Hai ( released ) pic.twitter.com/uxIpR9sH2Q— Chahat Fateh Ali Khan (@chahat_fateh) February 8, 2023
As usual, Twitterati went crazy when Khan released his song. Many users tweeped their ironically funny responses.
Miracles occur. My grandmother, who was paralyzed, stood up to turn down the volume when I played your song. You are a lifesaver, Sir— Amna Mehboob (@a_mehboob1) February 8, 2023
Your now I’m your big fan ????????????— Nawaz ???????? (@Rnawaz31888) February 9, 2023
کیا بات ہے جی مرشد جی چھا گئے ہیں آپ تو میری درخواست ہے @najamsethi صاحب سے کہ استاد محترم کو موقع دیا جائے پی۔ایس۔ایل میں سر بکھیرنے کا۔@gumnam56757744@AbrarAh79758520 @imranasghar88— Durani.یاسر (@yasir_796) February 9, 2023
Aag lga di sir ap ny @TheRealPCBMedia Sir PSL ka official song ye rkh lein please????❤️— HassanAhmed (@HassanA80765824) February 9, 2023
definitely better than groove mera— ayat ♡ (@duayatipa) February 9, 2023
Pakistani comedian Shafaat Ali also jumped in to share his opinion on the "Best PSL Anthem" to date. Ali advised singers Asim Azhar and Ali Zafar ''to do better.''
Best PSL anthem among all anthems so far. @AsimAzharr @AliZafarsays aap loag thori aur mehnat Karain yar plz https://t.co/4PCalrjK5N— Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) February 9, 2023
Scheduled to commence from February 13 in Multan, preparations for PSL 8 are in full swing. The City of Saints will be hosting this year's PSL opening ceremony and match for the first time in history.
