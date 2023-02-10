Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 10, 2023

Web Desk 08:06 AM | 10 Feb, 2023
Daily Horoscope – February 10, 2023
Source: file photo

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, it’s time to manifest your dream partner your true and sincere love. Don’t resist making the first move. Make the most out of it by spending quality time with your partner. Utilize this opportunity to create core memories, have deep conversations, and experience mental intimacy like never before.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, compel yourself to stay home and avoid social interactions. Please take it as a responsibility to put yourself out there and meet as many new people as possible.  The love and relationship will give you a unique warmth and comfort.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, your charm has doubled, and your flirting may harm you. It’s just a matter of time before your confidence attracts a loving partner who gets you. You may face simple surprises, cozy dates, and meaningful efforts but stay calm and serene.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you need to let go of past traumatic memories and unlearn toxic patterns to meet the love you deserve.  Remember, communication is the key at the work place. Be optimist and practical.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you need to devote social attention for gatherings. You are likely to meet several prospective dates. Give your heart only to the one who shares the same values. Be vigilant and alert in deciding new tasks.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

Today, you will be counting the number of proposals received for making final audit report. Finally, you will make yourself open to loving relationships and finding someone who soothes your heart.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may find the possibility of finding your special one is high. You can meet them quite anywhere, even while waiting for your metro. New relationship will bring out their balancing powers. While maintaining a spectacular career, you will also make time for romantic dinners.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you will radiating charm, confidence, and passion for everyone in your circle. It is forming an irresistible aura attracting multiple desirable romantic prospects. Win hearts of others and accomplish everything you aspire.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you seem to be in love life and lack of energy to deal with a romantic relationship. You will look for love again. Couples will plan to hit the next milestone in their relationship. Enjoy the moments.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may find that the right one is waiting just around the corner. Just don’t be afraid to flaunt your authentic self.  The best part is your partner will enjoy every bit of it. Unlike your carefree attitude regarding relationships, you will get serious about finding a suitable match.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, your expenses will be increased as compared to your income. Recognize that you can handle challenging tasks. Try to bridge slight lack of cooperation from close relatives. Visit some buddy’s home and feel serene.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, don’t be surprised if several admirers offer you a special temptation. Your partner will shower love on you like never before. Enjoy the attention to complete tasks. Love and affection will be the key tonight.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 9, 2023

07:45 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 8th February  2023

09:05 AM | 8 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7th February  2023

07:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6th February  2023

08:08 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 5 February 2023

08:22 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4th February  2023

08:10 AM | 4 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

09:29 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 10, 2023

08:06 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 270.25 270.25
Euro EUR 290.11 290.71
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.85 327.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.49 73.79
Saudi Riyal SAR 71,93 72.23
Australian Dollar AUD 184.3 186.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: