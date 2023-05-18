Malik Amin Aslam quits PTI, condemning May 9 incidents

ISLAMABAD – A former adviser to then-prime minister Imran Khan announced Thursday to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a press conference at the National Press Club, Malik Amin Aslam said he will be leaving the party as it has been overtaken by an "agenda" which got exposed during May 9 protests.

“May 9 incidents left me shocked [as] party workers took the law in their hands,” said Aslam. Wherever the rallies were held the target were military installations, he pointed.

Amin further clarified that he made the decision without coming under pressure.

Amin Aslam, who served as a minister for climate change during Imran Khan government, is the latest to leave PTI. Before him Aamer Mehmood Kiani, MNA Mahmood Baqi Maulvi, Sanjay Gangwani and Kareem Bux parted their ways in the aftermath of attacks on defence and public installations in the country following Imran Khan's arrest.