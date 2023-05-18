Search

Pakistan

Malik Amin Aslam quits PTI, condemning May 9 incidents

Web Desk 03:42 PM | 18 May, 2023
Malik Amin Aslam quits PTI, condemning May 9 incidents
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – A former adviser to then-prime minister Imran Khan announced Thursday to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a press conference at the National Press Club, Malik Amin Aslam said he will be leaving the party as it has been overtaken by an "agenda" which got exposed during May 9 protests. 

“May 9 incidents left me shocked [as] party workers took the law in their hands,” said Aslam. Wherever the rallies were held the target were military installations, he pointed.

Amin further clarified that he made the decision without coming under pressure. 

Amin Aslam, who served as a minister for climate change during Imran Khan government, is the latest to leave PTI. Before him Aamer Mehmood Kiani, MNA Mahmood Baqi Maulvi, Sanjay Gangwani and Kareem Bux parted their ways in the aftermath of attacks on defence and public installations in the country following Imran Khan's arrest.

Aamer Kiani quits PTI, calls it 'end of his political career'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

IHC orders release of PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, terms his arrest illegal under 3MPO

11:05 AM | 18 May, 2023

'May 9-like incidents won't be allowed again,' says Gen Asim Munir

11:40 PM | 17 May, 2023

Shireen Mazari arrested again as police continue crackdown on PTI leaders

10:15 PM | 17 May, 2023

Aamer Kiani quits PTI, calls it 'end of his political career'

04:47 PM | 17 May, 2023

Punjab govt gives 24-hour deadline to PTI to hand over 'terrorists' hiding in Zaman Park

02:16 PM | 17 May, 2023

IHC orders release of PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan, Maleeka Bokhari

12:50 PM | 17 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Inside Gohar Rasheed's star-studded birthday trip

04:50 PM | 18 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 18 May 2023

09:03 AM | 18 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.

During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.

Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 18, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: