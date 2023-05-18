Search

Parizaad set to be aired in Arabic language soon

Maheen Khawaja 04:23 PM | 18 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

Parizaad, the blockbuster Pakistani television serial of 2021 and 2022, captivated audiences with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances. Aired on the popular Hum Television Network, this drama received immense adoration from fans who were particularly enthralled by Ahmed Ali Akbar's impeccable portrayal of the main lead character, Parizaad. The character, an average-looking guy with a dark complexion, was brought to life so brilliantly by Akbar that it became a timeless hit.

The drama's popularity soared in Pakistan, as viewers were deeply invested in its captivating narrative. Recognizing its widespread acclaim, the makers of Parizaad recently announced an exciting development: the drama would soon be aired in Arabic on Hum TV's special channel and social media platform, Hum Arabia.

In its Arabic adaptation, the drama is titled Qareeban, meaning "This Way." A teaser of the Arabic version was shared by Ahmed Ali Akbar through a collaborative post with Hum TV Arabia, and fans eagerly flocked to witness it.

However, some fans mistook the teaser to be for the second season of "Parizaad." They expressed their excitement and curiosity, eagerly anticipating the continuation of the story. Nevertheless, they soon realized that the teaser was actually for the Arabic version of the drama and did not hesitate to show their love and support in the comment section.

Apart from the stellar performances and great narrative, the drama included Ahmed Ali Akbar, Nauman Ijaz, Syed Muhammad Ahmed, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly, Ushna Shah, Yumna Zaidi, Mashal Khan, Tipu Shah, Kiran Tabeer, Leyla Zuberi, Madiha Rizvi and Malik Hamid Raza. 

Faysal Quraishi slams media for misquoting him about 'Parizaad'

