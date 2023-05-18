Search

Inside Gohar Rasheed's star-studded birthday trip

Maheen Khawaja 04:50 PM | 18 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

In a delightful turn of events, renowned Pakistani actors Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Shehzad Sheikh, Ali Rehman Khan, and Maida Azmat embarked on an unforgettable trip to the picturesque Bhurban Valley to celebrate Gohar's birthday.

This group of talented individuals sought solace in the breathtaking beauty of nature while creating cherished memories that would last a lifetime. Choosing to reside at the esteemed Pine Court Luxury Resort, they immersed themselves in a world of comfort and tranquillity.

The journey began with eager anticipation as the actors set off for Bhurban, a serene destination nestled in the splendid hills of Pakistan. Surrounded by lush greenery, majestic mountains, and a tranquil atmosphere, the Bhurban Valley served as the perfect backdrop for their much-needed getaway.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Maula Jutt actor shared an adorable edit that encapsulated the essence of their time together. The video depicted the group revelling in the joy of each other's company, surrounded by the enchanting beauty of Bhurban. From laughter-filled gatherings to awe-inspiring explorations of the valley, their experiences were captured in a series of snapshots that radiated happiness and camaraderie.

The group indulged in various activities, immersing themselves in the charm of the Bhurban Valley. They embarked on exhilarating hikes, allowing themselves to be mesmerized by the breathtaking vistas that unfolded before their eyes. The lush green forests, meandering streams, and awe-inspiring peaks served as a reminder of the wonders of nature and the importance of taking a pause from the demands of everyday life.

"???? Trip-pin ????????" captioned Rasheed.

Their fans were given a glimpse into the joyous moments shared by this remarkable group of individuals, leaving them yearning for their own moments of bliss amidst the wonders of nature.

On the acting front, Rasheed is currently basking in the success of his recent action flick Money Back Guarantee. He was earlier seen in the blockbuster, history-making film The Legend of Maula Jatt.

